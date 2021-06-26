Mary North

KANKAKEE — Mary S. North, 90, of Kankakee, passed away May 31, 2021, at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.

She was born July 26, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Sophie (Skrzypierc) Brzeczek. Mary married Robert North on June 16, 1951, in Chicago. He preceded her in death March 10, 2015.

Mary retired from the Jewel bakery in Kankakee after 30 years.

She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, playing Bingo and decorating her home. Mary was an avid Chicago sports fan, including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Chicago White Sox.

Mary was a parishioner of St. John Paul II-West Campus, formerly St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Tom North, of Sorrento, Fla., Rich and Kathy North, of Frankfort, and Tim and DeLane North, of Waukesha, Wis.; one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Daniel Ziebart, of Peachtree City, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Lance Ziebart, Christine (Nick) Scibilia, Kara (Chris) Kilian, Sarah (Mike) Chrzaszcz, Jacob North, Marc North and LeAnn (Matt) MacDonald; one sister, Lorraine Deegan, of Countryside; one brother, Frank Brzeczek, of Evergreen Park; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert North, she was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, Joseph, John, Casmir, Leo, Stanley, Chester, Theodore and Walter; and three sisters, Jane, Bernice and Helen.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if not fully vaccinated.

