Henrietta Robins

BRADLEY — Henrietta R. Robins, 88, of Bradley, passed away June 16, 2021, at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.

She was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the daughter of Henry and Martha McCulley Goza. Henrietta married Ulett Robins on Feb. 25, 1956, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Jan. 19, 1993.

Henrietta worked in retail for numerous stores in the Bradley area.

She enjoyed making crafts and baking, and most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughters.

Surviving are one son, Christopher (Gayle) Robins, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Brianna (Michael) Harris, of Bourbonnais, and Miranda Robins, of Bourbonnais; one great-granddaughter, Lillianna Harris; and four sisters, Geraldine (Buddy) Watts, of Wentzville, Mo., Martha Lenderman, of Fenton, Mo., Connie Cordia, of St. Louis, Mo., and Bonnie Stout, of Lexington, Ky.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Teresa; three brothers, Lonnie, Donnie and Ronnie Stout; two sisters, Annie Garrett and Iona (Bill) Poff; and one brother-in-law, Ted Cordia.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

