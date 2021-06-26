ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dorothy Domagalski-Kok, 86, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away June 18, 2021, in St. Petersburg.

She was born May 12, 1935, in Shirley, the daughter of Harold and Nina Barger Lanman.

Dorothy married Ronald Domagalski in 1958. He preceded her in death in 1998.

In 1999, she married Sybern H. Kok. He preceded her in death in 2021.

Dorothy worked as a secretary at Silver Cross Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing and cooking and was active in the Christian Women’s Club. Dorothy attended First Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Tiffany Domagalski, of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Barry Torman, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren, Davis, Payton and Noah Domagalski, Shea Morgan and Casey Torman; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Jude, Levi and Reid Morgan; and caregiver, Courtney Katzenberger.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Duff.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to The Scholarship Fund at Olivet Nazarene University.

