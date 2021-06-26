Donna Grant

KANKAKEE — Donna Ruth Grant, 71, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, at her home in Kankakee, on Tuesday (June 22, 2021) surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 23, 1950, the daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth (Wegner) Grant, and lived in Kankakee all of her life.

Donna was a 33-year U.S. Postal Service employee, serving her last 20 years as a window clerk at the Kankakee Post Office.

She was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee Community College (first graduating class), and Illinois State University.

As a lifelong member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, formerly St. Martin of Tours, she was proud to have served on the school board. She loved nothing more than spending time with her nieces and nephews, attending their ball games, recitals and school functions. Donna can take credit for their love of soundtracks from musicals and “oldies” as that is what usually played in her car on Saturday adventures. Donna loved to travel, solve crossword puzzles, and watch British TV shows.

Surviving are her seven sisters, Kristin Skarbonkiewicz, Mary Denys Grant, Lauren Bass, Lisa Grant, Julie (Dirk) Martin, Martine Berghouse and Danita (Joe) Swanson, all of Kankakee; and six brothers, David (Terri) Grant, of Bourbonnais, Patrick Grant, Jeffrey (Beth) Grant, Thomas (Jill) Grant, Matthew (Kathy) Grant, Peter (Lesley) Grant, and sister-in-law, Pamela Grant, all of Kankakee. She is also survived by more than 80 nieces and nephews (and spouses); and honorary sisters, Mary and Catherine Rooney.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Dana Grant; sisters-in-law, Nina Grant and Diana Grant; brother-in-law, Kurt Berghouse; and niece, Marissa Grant.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. John Paul II (formerly St. Martin of Tours, 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee). The Rev. John Horan will celebrate the memorial Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Manteno.

Those not fully vaccinated must wear face masks and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (for the Grant Family Relay for Life team), St. John Paul II Parish, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

