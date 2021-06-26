Clyde 'Bill' Peterson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clyde William “Bill” Peterson, 95, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Momence, passed away Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in the comfort of his daughter’s home.

Bill was born in Chicago Heights, on July 24, 1925, the son of Clyde and Pearl (Delire) Peterson. His parents preceded him in death.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He worked as an electrician for numerous years in Illinois at Commonwealth Edison.

Bill married his beloved wife, Mary Lee (Henn) Peterson, on Dec. 20, 1953. She preceded him in death Nov. 28, 1998. He then was remarried to Judy (Lind) Peterson. She preceded him in death Aug. 14, 2005.

He enjoyed his golden years at Palma Del Mar and enjoyed going to social functions there. Bill enjoyed eating at Bob Evans and would meet there several times a week with various veterans groups he was in. He attended the Pass A Grille Community Church. Bill was a longtime member of the Momence United Methodist Church while living in Momence. Most of all, Bill loved seeing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Surviving are his daughters, Catharine O’Donohoe and husband Des, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Barbara McWhorter and husband Randy, of Fishers, Ind., and Nancy Alexander and husband Scott, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Kelsey Rose and husband Casey, of Sandy Lake, Pa., Lauren McWhorter, of Seattle, Wash., William McWhorter, of Fishers, Ind., Kory Smith, of Washington, Pa., and Drake, Devin and Auvie Alexander, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and great-grandson, Conrad Rose, of Sandy Lake, Pa.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, in Momence Cemetery, Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

