Richard Stoval ($360 obit not sure they are running it)

Richard George Stoval, MD, JD

Richard George Stoval, 81, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, following a three year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was born September 3, 1939 to Jacob and Jean Stuhlfauth in Chicago, IL. He legally changed his last name to Stoval in 1969.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Susan Leslie Stoval and their daughter, the apple of his eye, Sydney McCrae Stoval. He is also survived by sons David Stoval of Virginia and Jacob Stoval of Connecticut and daughters Jennifer Sullivan and Lauren Taylor of Florida as well as three grandchildren and special friend and ranch hand of many years, Sam Weaver. Richard will be sorely missed by his cherished dog Jessica and Sydney’s dog Leo who were a source of comfort and joy to him. He loved many dogs over the years with German Shepherds being his favorite breed.

Richard graduated with a BA from Beloit College in Beloit, WI in 1961, and an MD from St. Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO in 1965. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Northwestern University Cook County Hospital (1967-1970). He and Dr. Morris Lang formed Orthopaedic Associates of Kankakee (OAK) in Kankakee, IL in 1971 and Richard practiced orthopedic surgery there until 1983 when he relocated to Florida. OAK has continued to grow over the years and is still a successful practice that provides excellent care to its patients. Richard served in the United States Army Reserve from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1975. From 1983 to 1987, Richard had a solo practice in St. Augustine, Florida. He then pursued a law degree and graduated with a JD from University of Florida College of Law in Gainesville, FL in 1990. From 1990-1993 he worked for Tampa Ortho & Sports Medicine Group in Tampa, FL. It was during his time in Tampa that he met Susan when he was a sponsor for the American Cancer Society’s first “Cycle for Life” bike ride and Susan was the event chair. They married January 22, 1994 in Tampa.

Richard and Susan left Florida and made their way to Victoria, TX where Richard practiced orthopedic surgery at Crossroads Orthopedics until January of 2007, with a brief interlude from March 1998 to March 1999 when he served as Administrator and Medical Director for Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital. Richard always loved a new project and was instrumental in the research, development and implementation of Warm Springs in Victoria. Later he collaborated with a group of Victoria physicians to establish The Surgery Center in Victoria. From 2003 to 2018 he worked as a reviewing physician for the Texas Medical Board and from 2015 to 2018 was a physician at Military Entrance Processing Command (MEPS) at Fort Sam Houston Texas.

Richard loved reading history books and watched just about every western movie made. His daughter Sydney’s middle name, McCrae, was from Augustus McCrae in “Lonesome Dove,” a movie he watched countless times. He was so proud of Sydney and her accomplishments and supported her in all of her dreams and aspirations. He loved sharing his knowledge of cars with Sydney and was amazed at her aptitude and enthusiasm for sports cars, traits she inherited from him.

A service with full military honors with be held at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX as well as a Celebration of Life in Victoria, TX, at later dates. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

