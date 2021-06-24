Mary Snapp

ST. ANNE — Mary P. Snapp, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (June 21, 2021) at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.

She was born July 15, 1940, in Glen, the daughter of Herbert and Grace (Phelps) Barringer. Mary married Billie Snapp on April 29, 1960. He preceded her in death.

Mary was an active member of River Valley Christian Fellowship. She taught Sunday school for 33 years. Mary greatly enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and attended many concerts. She enjoyed traveling and crafting.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Andrew (Carol) Snapp, of Chebanse, and Gary Snapp, of Prophetstown; one daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie (Bradley) Hittie, of Shrewsbury, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Wallace, of Pennsylvania; two brothers and one sister-in-law, James Barringer and Joseph (Barbara) Barringer, all of Illinois; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Billie; she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Bernice Spell, Betty Lou Reiger and Georgia Mae Dean; and two brothers, Ray and George Barringer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from noon Monday, June 28, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

