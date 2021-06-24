Death notices: June 24, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Dorothy Domagalski-Kok,</strong> 86, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) in St. Petersburg. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

<strong>Doris J. Murry, “Doll,”</strong> 63, formerly of Kankakee, passed away June 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Funeral arrangements are pending.

<strong>Dr. Richard George Stoval,</strong> 81, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away June 14, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis F. Johnston</strong>, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held June 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Andy Hamilton officiating. Dennis passed away June 5, 2021.

Services for <strong>Kristopher Konik</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Kristopher passed away June 1, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald B. Ponton</strong>, 82, of Ashkum, were held June 11 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Ronald passed away June 7, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Jared Massey, Bruce Schunke, Dale and Randy Rabideau, Lee Loret and Brian Lowe.

Funeral services for <strong>Eugene Wood</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, were held June 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Eugene passed away June 2, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Don Benckendorf, Kenny and Richard Earp, Pete Dateo, Ryan Barrie and Bill Sauberli.