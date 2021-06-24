Charles 'Ed' Manis

KANKAKEE — Charles Edward “Ed” Manis, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 22, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Maryville, Tenn., the son of Otha and Marie Gideon Manis.

Ed married Florence Susannah Reed on Feb. 13, 1954, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death May 9, 2021.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1950 to 1952 in the Korean War.

Ed worked at A.O. Smith for 34 years. After retirement, he worked for VanVoorst Lumber part-time for 15 years.

He was a baseball coach for more than 10 years for the Limestone Little League and was an assistant coach for the Azzarelli Colts Football League for several years.

Ed was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and liked to watch all other sports. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, playing cards, camping, cooking and listening to country music.

He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Starting in April of 1981, he and his wife, Sue, served several years as Sunday school teachers for 1st and 2nd grade and the 3-year-olds class.

Charles donated more than seven gallons of blood to the American Red Cross Blood Bank.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Randy Manis, of Kankakee, and Rick and Mary Manis, of Maricopa, Ariz.; one daughter and one son-in-law, Becki and David Gossage, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Grant Brandenburg (Laura), Eric Manis (Jennifer) Manis, Kyle Manis, Stephanie Manis (Tom) and Ryan Manis (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Grayson Brandenburg, Sutton Brandenburg, Fiona Hastings, Liam Hastings and Aliyah Manis; one brother-in-law, Horace Long, of Maryville, Tenn.; one nephew, Donnie Long, of Maryville, Tenn.; and one great-nephew, David Long, of Maryville, Tenn.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Peggy Long; and one nephew, Jeffery Long.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A private graveside service will be held for Ed and Sue for immediate family only.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.