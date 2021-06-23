Marvin Lewis

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Marvin W. Lewis, 87, of Riverview, Fla., and formerly of Momence, passed away June 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Vandalia, Mo., the son of Floyd and Lillian Teacutter Lewis. He had been married to Janice Unger, of Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Nikki (Peter) Nikolic, of Momence; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Amy) Lewis, of Clifton, and Tony (Teddi) Lewis, of Momence; two stepdaughters, Jill and Mark Allen, of Bourbonnais, and Lynn and Mike Randazzo, of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren, Lauren (Mike) Layhew II, Cory Lewis, Jaden Lewis, Dawson Lewis, Kyle (Kari) Fisher, Kelsey (Grant) Offermann, Mason Allen, Kelsey Allen, McKenna Allen, Kennedy Allen, Mikhail Smith and Carter Smith; two great-grandchildren, Robbie Offermann and Audrey Offermann; three sisters, Judy Lewis, of East Peoria, Rosalind Welch, of Vandalia, Mo., and Sherri Lewis, of Pekin; and two brothers, Randall Lewis, of Vandalia, Mo., and Richard Lewis, of Winston-Salem, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Marvin had been a meat inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He was a member of the South Shore United Church of Christ in Sun City, Fla.

Marvin enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching all auto racing and fast cars. He dearly loved his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, until the noon celebration of life services at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Vandalia, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.