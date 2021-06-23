Mark Paniagua-Pressler

MOMENCE — Mark A. Paniagua-Pressler, 52, of Momence, passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at his home.

He was born Sept. 11, 1968, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Hans F. and Joanne Shea Pressler.

Mark married Jesus Paniagua on July 5, 2014, in Momence. He survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Joanne Pressler, of Momence; his brother and sister-in-law, Kurt (Martha) Pressler, of Richardson, Texas; stepmother, Noel Pressler, of Florida; and extended family, including stepbrothers and stepsisters. He was “Uncle Mark” to many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father, Hans F. Pressler; and brother, Brian Pressler.

Mark worked as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for 22 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Mark participated and volunteered with the Friends of the Park in Momence.

He loved gardening and could easily be seen as a naturalist, as he enjoyed farming. Mark also enjoyed entertaining and singing, but most of all spending time with friends and family.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A private gathering will be held to celebrate his life.

