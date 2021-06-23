Lamar Stewart

KANKAKEE — Lamar Cantrell Stewart, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Citadel Health Care Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, also at the funeral home. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Lamar was born Jan. 6, 1970, in Kankakee, the son of Lee William Davidson Jr. and Julianna Stewart.

He had been employed at Shapiro Developmental Center and was a babysitter for multiple families in the area.

Lamar was a 1988 graduate of Kankakee High School.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to special events.

Lamar had been baptized and had attended House of Prayer Apostolic GOGIC.

Lamar leaves cherished memories with his grandmother, Ruby Lee Davidson; sisters, Tequilla Stewart Sellers. of St. Louis, Mo., Pamela Johnson and Leigh Davidson, both of Kankakee; brothers, Genealyn (Enjoli) Love and Robert Terrell, all of Kankakee; uncles, Howard (Gail) Stewart, of Kankakee, Richard (Voneva) Randle, of Battle Creek, Mich., Kenneth (Michelle) Randle, Pastor Carl Sr. (Bobbie) Randle, all of Kankakee, Glenn (Kelly) Davidson, of Bourbonnais, Kenneth Davidson, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Vincent (Constance) Davidson, of Bloomington; aunts, Renee Stewart, Rachel Stewart, Esther Bogan and Maybell Brown, all of Kankakee; Polly Stewart, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Virginia Stewart, of Peoria; special niece, Diamond Sellers, of St. Louis, Mo.; friends, Lakita Sykes-Wickware, of Louisiana, and Adrienne Franklin, of Kankakee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Nikka Evans; grandparents, Ernest Randle Sr., Magnolia Stewart and Lee Davidson Sr.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.