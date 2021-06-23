James Keller

BOURBONNAIS — James Charles Keller, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Bloomington, the son of Robert and Irene (Behrens) Keller.

Jim graduated from Kankakee Westview High School and Illinois State University with a degree in political science.

After a career in packaging sales, he began the Cupola House Tree Farm in Bourbonnais in 1989. There he created a place very meaningful to him, his family, and at Christmas time, to many others. Jim was thrilled to keep the farm in his family and have his son continue the Christmas tree farming tradition. After transitioning into semi-retirement, Jim built an actual castle keep in the Norman style with about 65 tons of stone from his farm.

Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee, where he held many leadership positions. He was a 20-year direct-patient volunteer for Hospice of Kankakee Valley, now known as Uplifted Care.

He enjoyed growing a variety of things at his farm, and also reading, sailing and traveling.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Christie (Troup) Keller; one daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Andy Wheeler, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Betsy Keller, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Evan Regnier, Jackson Wheeler, William Keller and Leah Keller; and two sisters, Marilyn Rittmeyer, of Arlington Heights, and Barbara Dilbeck, of Dallas, Texas.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave. Kankakee, IL 60901.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.