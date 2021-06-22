merton cnudde

CLIFTON — Merton L. Cnudde, 81, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (June 19, 2021) at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.

He was born June 10, 1940, the son of Maurice and Marie (Collette) Cnudde. Merton married Patricia Ann Cadieux in LaGrange Park. She preceded him in passing Oct. 5, 2017. In addition to his wife’s passing, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Marvin and Myron Cnudde.

Surviving are one daughter, Monét (Tom Schelling), of Bourbonnais; two sons, Mark Cnudde, of Clifton, and Mike Cnudde, of Ashkum; seven grandchildren, Ryann Cnudde, Rebekkah (Jose) Munoz, Alyssa and Katie Cnudde, and Anna-Marie, Jack, and Gabriel Schelling; two great-grandchildren, Liliana Munoz and Autumn Castro; and one sister, Mary Lou (Floyd) McLeroy, of Bolivia, N.C.

Mr. Cnudde was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Lions Club. Merton was a lifelong farmer in the Clifton area, was a local barber for 59½ years, and also raised cattle. He sold Mormon Feed, LG Seed, and worked for Petrolane in propane sales.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to Masses, Clifton Food Bank, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

