KANKAKEE — Lucille King-Bradley, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at her home, from a long-time illness.

She was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Crawford, Miss., the daughter of Earlie King and Annie Ash King. Her parents preceded her in death. Lucille married LeRoy Bradley in 1956 in Crawford, Miss.

Lucille was a retired cook and domestic engineer. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army and the food pantry.

She attended Pembroke Fellowship Church under the leadership of Pastor Rodney Lake.

Surviving are a son, Richard Bradley, of Kankakee; daughters, Martha Bradley and Dora Bradley, both of Kankakee; sisters, Emma Farlins, of Kankakee, and Dora Mae Ireland, of University City, Mo.; brothers, A.D. King and John King, both of Kankakee, Rev. Leroy King, of Bourbonnais; a special niece/daughter, Evelyn Butler; 17 grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas Bradley, Leroy Bradley Jr. and Donald Bradley; and grandson, Kenny Patterson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Pembroke Fellowship Church, Pembroke Township.

Burial will take place in Oaklimb Cemetery, 618 Fairfort Road, Crawford, Miss.

Pastor Rodney Lake will officiate.

Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.