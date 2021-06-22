dorothy gerhart

PIPER CITY — Dorothy M. Gerhart, 83, of Piper City, passed away Saturday (June 19, 2021) at the Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria.

She was born May 25, 1938, in Gilman, a daughter of Robert E. and Elizabeth R. Roush Chase. Dorothy married Bruce D. Gerhart Sr. in Gilman, on March 17, 1959. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Bruce Gerhart Jr., of Kankakee, Alan (Jenny) Gerhart, of Tolono, and Clay (Suzie) Gerhart, of Piper City; one daughter, Vicki (Phillip) Orr, of Fairbury; eight grandchildren, Maggie, Bryan, Brigett, Samantha, Christopher, Megan, Jordan and Sydney; three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Jonathan and Braylee; two sisters, Joan Stemke, of Chatsworth, and Jean (Bernie) Miller, of Pontiac.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Dennis and Richard; one sister, Patricia Anderson; and one son, Robert Chase.

Dorothy enjoyed sewing, crocheting and completing crossword puzzles.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will be in Wenger Cemetery in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

