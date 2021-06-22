Donna Pena

CHICO, Texas — Donna Jo Pena (Bates/nee Frederick), 72, of Chico, Texas, passed away Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Wise Health System in Decatur, Texas.

She was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Joliet, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (nee Lewis) Frederick. Her parents preceded her in death.

Donna retired from the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles as a driver’s license instructor.

She married Antonio Pena on June 5, 1995, in Eureka, Ark., and soon after that they made their home in Texas.

Donna greatly enjoyed attending the Cowboy Church in Houston, Texas, and also loved horseback riding and collecting American Indian décor and memorabilia.

Surviving are her husband of the past 26 years, Antonio “Tony” Pena, of Chico, Texas; daughter, Amy Jo Welker, of Dwight; two sons, Robert Bates, of Gardner, and Charles “Dusty” Bates, of Florida; three stepchildren, Monica, of Texas, Sheila, of Wisconsin, and Tony Jr., of Illinois; six grandchildren, Chelsey and Molly Welker, Zoe Hassett, Maggie, Robert Jr. and Clare Bates; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clarence Latham.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

