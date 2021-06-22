ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. — Arleen Fitzpatrick (nee Rinas), 87, of Saugany Lake at Rolling Prairie, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee, Oak Park and Chicago, passed away peacefully Saturday (June 19, 2021).

She was born May 9, 1934, in Chicago, the only child born to Edmund and Lillian Rinas. She married her beloved husband, Thomas F. Fitzpatrick, on Nov. 29,1952, in Chicago. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 2016.

Surviving are her loving children, Beth (Lou) Bednarek, Brian (Sandi) Fitzpatrick, Bruce (Mary) Fitzpatrick, Robert “Bob” Fitzpatrick, Lillian (Jim) Rung-Fitzpatrick and Lisa (Paul) Chidichimo. She was the devoted grandmother of John Fitzpatrick, Ted Fitzpatrick, Scott (Colleen) Fitzpatrick, Todd (Samantha) Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Christopher (Jackie) Fitzpatrick, Lilli Fitzpatrick, Erin (Perry) McNeil, Benjamin (Chelsea) Fitzpatrick, Karley (Jeremy) Morris, Kyle (Jamie) Rung, Lori Chidichimo and Ken Chidichimo; and cherished great-grandmother of 15.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, William T. Fitzpatrick; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Roll-Fitzpatrick; and her parents.

Arleen was a loving mother, businesswoman and advocate for the community. She obtained her funeral director license early in her marriage to assist her husband, Thomas.

In late 1968, they established Fitzpatrick Funeral Directors Funeral Home in Kankakee. While building the business, she held several positions in the Kankakee community, including purchasing director at St. Mary’s Hospital and Kankakee City Clerk. She later went to work for the Kankakee Community Development Administration, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence and the PNC Bank in LaPorte, Ind.

Arleen was an active member of several organizations, including YMCA, ZONTA, CCW for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, and St. John Kanty Catholic Church in Rolling Prairie, Ind., along with being a long-term board member of the Saugany Lake Beech Villa Property Owners Association. She was an active member of several Bridge clubs.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais. A rosary service will be conducted at 7 p.m.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. until noon (Eastern Time) (9 to 11 a.m. Central Time) at Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash St. East, Three Oaks, Mich. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) at Saint John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie, Ind.

She will be laid to rest in Rolling Prairie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or online at goodshepherdmanor.org.

Please sign her online guestbook at midwestmortuary.com. For additional information, call (708) 478-3546 or (815) 932-1214.