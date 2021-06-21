William Flageole Jr.,

HERSCHER — William H. Flageole Jr., 90, of Herscher and formerly of Ashkum, passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of William and Veronica (Rohr) Flageole Sr. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and two sisters, Vivian Maher and Marion Harms.

Surviving are four nieces, Patricia (Steven) Schunke, of Gilman, Pamala (Randy) Rabideau, of Gilman, Susan (Robert) Mosier, of Herscher, and Mary Ellen Maher, of Chicago; two nephews, John (Jean) Harms, of Ashkum, and Edward (Debbie) Maher Jr., of Charleston, S.C.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Mr. Flageole was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum.

He worked at Commonwealth Edison and was a part owner of Flageole’s Bar in Ashkum for many years.

He was a member of Ashkum American Legion and enjoyed fishing, playing cards and walking.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery in Ashkum, with graveside military rites by Central VFW Post 2131.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

