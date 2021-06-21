Joyce Albers

PEOTONE — Joyce A. Albers, 65, of Peotone, passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) peacefully, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born April 1, 1956, at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island, the daughter of John and Myra (Eylander) Thatcher.

Joyce attended Peotone High School, graduating with the class of 1974.

She married Keith Albers on April 21, 1979, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wilton Center. He passed away March 4, 2009.

Joyce began working at Peotone Supermarket while she was still in high school and worked there for 22 years. She then went to work at Federal Signal in University Park, and worked there for 27 years, retiring May 4, 2021.

She was fun loving and full of life, always willing to help anyone in need. Joyce enjoyed family gatherings and playing darts for many years in a dart league. She enjoyed her dogs and visiting the Amish country with her father before he passed away. She also enjoyed farming, working alongside her husband, Keith, before he passed away.

Joyce’s passion was gardening and flowers. She was born “with a green thumb.” She took joy in planting and growing pumpkins for her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. They looked forward every year to receiving the home-grown pumpkins from Aunt Joyce’s garden. She enjoyed making her home and grounds beautiful with gardens of breathtakingly beautiful flowers for all to enjoy as they drove past her home in the country. She had looked forward to retiring and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her sister, Janet (Gary) Hase, of Monee; her brother, Jimmy Thatcher, of Peotone; a loyal special friend, Dean Heisner; three sisters-in-law, Pam Love, of Manteno, Rosalie (the late John) Thatcher and Debra (the late Joseph) Thatcher, both of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Keith Albers (March 4, 2009); she was preceded in death by her father, John J. Thatcher (Aug. 19, 2018); her mother, Myra Thatcher (June 18, 2013); and two brothers, John A. Thatcher (April 4, 2012) and Joseph Thatcher (April 12, 2012)

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone, with the Rev. Roger Kutzner officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

