William Deblouwe

KANKAKEE — William “Billy” Deblouwe, 64, of Kankakee, passed away June 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of George and Karla (Seijdel) Deblouwe.

Billy worked for Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee as the head of the security department.

He was a member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Surviving are one brother, Armand Deblouwe (Susan Hivley), of Savoy; special friend, Lorna Suprenant, of Momence; one niece, Allison (Drew) Studt, of Chicago; and one nephew, Colin Deblouwe (Sydney Craft), of Monticello.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Marianne Deblouwe.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A celebration of life will follow at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

