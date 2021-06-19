Thomas Turner

REDDICK — Thomas William “Bear” Turner, 61, of Reddick, passed away Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at McNeal Hospital in Berwyn, while at his work. He was an organ donor.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Sacred Heart Church in Campus. A funeral Mass will be at noon, with the Rev. Chris Haake officiating. A lunch will be at the church hall after Mass. Burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Campus.

Thomas was born in Pontiac, on Jan. 29, 1960, during a snowstorm, to Dennis “Mac” and Mary “Lucy” (Masching) Turner. He married Donna (Shoultz) Turner on March 19, 1988, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campus.

Surviving are his wife, daughter, Nora Kathleen Turner, and son, Cole Macbern Turner, all of Reddick. Also surviving are his eight brothers, Patrick “Peach” Turner, of Campus, Timothy “Frig” (Glenda) Turner, of Campus, Daniel “Doc” (Anna) Turner of Campus, Joe (Roxanne) Turner, of Bourbonnais, Jerry “Spooso” (Tina) Turner, of Odell, Donald “Rookie” (Deb) Turner, of Kankakee, Neil “Bud” (Colleen) Turner, of Campus, and Ted (Amy) Turner, of Campus; three sisters, Kathryn “Katie” Turner, her husband, Todd Folkestad, of Odell, Molly Turner, her husband, John Rieke, of Dwight, and Megan Turner, her husband, Jerard Kovach, of Chicago; and brother-in-law, Mike (Mary) Heron, of Hampstead, Md.; sisters-in-law, Paula (Shoultz) and Dennis Schwark, JoAnn (Shoultz) and Mark Schwark, all of Herscher; 27 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were an infant child; parents; sister, Lynn “Gravel” Heron; father-in-law, Bernard, and mother-in-law, Helen (Carlson) Shoultz; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Shoultz.

He was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campus and served as a church trustee. He worked for Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline for 25 years and the Kinder Morgan Tank Farm for four years, outside of Herscher. He was currently working for MKD Electric, Elgin.

Thomas was an avid sports fan. He was a proud Reddick High School Bulldog Football player, the team going undefeated and making the Illinois State Playoffs his senior year. He went on to play football at Illinois Valley Community College with the team winning the regional championship his sophomore year and then being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He truly loved coaching his kids’ T-ball, baseball, softball, basketball and football games. If he could help with anything or help anybody, he was there.

He was a beloved husband and best friend to Donna, devoted and loving father to Nora and Cole, and much loved brother, son and friend.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to the family.

