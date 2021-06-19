SHELDON — Sue Latimer, 73, of Sheldon, passed away Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Watseka, the daughter of Ray and Betty (DeLong) Sennett. Her parents preceded her in death. Sue married Tom Latimer on June 22, 1968, in Stockland. He survives.

Other survivors include: Two daughters, Julie Latimer, of Watseka, and Jill (Rich) Whiteman, of Sheldon; one grandchild, Christopher Whiteman; and two sisters, Jo (Chuck) Lewis, of Port Townsend, Wash., and Judy (Rich Koblin) Sennett, of Aiken, S.C.

Sue was a member of Natural High singing group for 40 years as well as the First Christian Church in Watseka, where she served as both an elder and a board member. She enjoyed watching University of Illinois Basketball and most of all, loved her family.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or ABRA of Sheldon.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.