Rosemary Krapf

PEOTONE — Rosemary P. Krapf, 91, of Peotone, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Joliet, the daughter of Herman and Nettie (Monk) Nadler. She married Stanley A. Krapf on June 4, 1950, at the Peotone United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2009.

Rosemary was a member of Green Garden United Methodist Church.

She worked as a school secretary for the Peotone School District 207U for 38 years.

Rosemary enjoyed doing many types of crafts, and also golfing, bowling and fishing.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Merle (Bonnie) Krapf, of Lugoff, S.C., and Gary (Natalie) Krapf,of Peotone; her grandchildren, Wendy Krapf, Stacy (Shay) Tallman, Brenna Krapf, Josh (Brittany Ryan) Krapf and Kaylee (Michael Graf Jr.) Krapf; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Gianna, Jax, Hunter, Hazel, Harper and Joshua Jr.; a brother, Maynard Nadler, of Peotone; three sisters-in-law, Lorraine Nadler and Elaine Nadler, both of Peotone, and Joanne Bettenhausen Krapf, of Manhattan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were parents; an infant son, Stefan; two brothers, Emery and James Nadler; a sister-in-law, Elsie Nadler; and a sister and brother-in-law, Winifred and Frank Goodwin.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Monday, June 21, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page at 7 p.m. Committal services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, in Green Garden Greenview Cemetery in Manhattan.

Memorials may be made to Green Garden United Methodist Church.

