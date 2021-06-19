Robert 'Louie' and Nancy Conover

MONUMENT, Colo. — Robert Louis “Louie” Conover and Nancy Lee (Biittner) Conover passed away within a short time of each other.

Louie, 83, passed away peacefully May 1, 2021, holding the hand of his wife of 58 years, Nancy, 84, who passed shortly after on May 25, 2021.

Louie was born in 1937 in Woodland, and Nancy in 1936, in Varina, Iowa.

They met in Omaha, Neb., when Louie was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After a short romance, they married in 1962, in Omaha, and then moved to Illinois, where they worked at Bradley Roper and General Foods, respectively.

While raising their three children, they enjoyed archery, bowling, pitching horseshoes and taking their children on adventures throughout North America.

In retirement, they continued their adventure after they sold their home and explored the lower 48 in their motorhome. In their final years, they lived together in a senior citizens’ living facility in Monument, Colo.

Throughout their lives, they lived, laughed and loved inseparably and now continue their journey together in heaven.

They are the loving parents of David (Dawn Breeden) Conover, of Kankakee, Michele (Mike) Putnicki, of Monument, Colo., and Brad (Tanya) Conover, of St. Anne. They have nine grandchildren, Melissa Adams, Amanda Conover, Jacob Putnicki, Autumn Conover (deceased), David Conover, Trace Conover, Michaela Putnicki, Riley Putnicki and Kayle Conover; and four great-grandchildren, Alexa Conover, Nikki Conover, Lukas Adams and Arya Conover.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beulah (Slater) Conover; and his sisters, Florence Hoke, Wilma Darche and Lois Ownbey.

He is survived by his brother, Fred Conover, of Yucca Valley, Calif.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Henrietta (Stoulil) Biittner; her brothers Jim, Denis, Eugene, Jack, Billy and Ronald; and her sisters, Gerry Tylski and JoAnne Revers.

She is survived by her siblings, Rita Childs, of Rock Hill, S.C., Sandy Frietzche, of San Francisco, Calif., and Larry Biittner, of Pocahontas, Iowa.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Pike’s Peak Hospice and Palliative Care in Colorado Springs, Colo. online at pikespeakhospice.org.

