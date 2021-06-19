Patricia Schatz

KANKAKEE — Patricia Eyvonne (Wilking) Schatz, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at her home.

She was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Amos and Virginia (Keller) Wilking. Patricia married William Arthur Schatz on July 22, 1977.

Surviving are her husband, William Schatz, of Kankakee; one daughter, Julie (David) Belan, of Romeoville; one brother, Amos “Butch” (Pat) Wilking, of Chebanse; three sisters-in-law, Susie Wilking, of Clifton, Pam Wilking, of Bonfield, and Betty Schatz, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her daughter, Rebecca Schatz; her in-laws, Arthur and Mabel (Emme) Schatz; two brothers, John Wilking and Raymond Wilking; a sister-in-law, Mary Schatz; and three nephews, twin infant boys, and Garrett Wilking.

Patricia earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science from Olivet Nazarene University in 1998. She had worked for the City of Kankakee for 42 years, retiring in 2017 as the assistant superintendent of laboratory services. She was a member of many Water Environment Associations, and received awards, including Illinois Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers in 1996, and WEF Laboratory Excellence Award in 1997.

Patricia was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.

She enjoyed reading, listening to music and traveling.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, with additional visitation one hour prior, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the Rebecca Schatz Memorial Fund (Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley), Clove Alliance, Clifton Food Pantry or the charity of the donor’s choice.

