Maurice Huette

FAIRBURY — Maurice Dean Huette, 85, of Fairbury, entered into his heavenly home at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday (June 16, 2021) from his home in Fairbury.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be at a later date at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

Morrie was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Fairbury, the only child of Francis and Erna (Bollier) Huette. He married Patricia Reeves on Oct. 13, 1956, in El Paso. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Gingie (Michael) McWhorter, of Fairbury; two sons, Patrick (Angie) Huette, of Fairbury, and Frank (Amy) Huette, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Chris McWhorter, Corey (Kim) McWhorter, Courtney McWhorter, Addi Huette, Michael Huette, Timmy Huette and Tommy Huette; three great-grandchildren, Drew, Caden and Trey McWhorter.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Timmy Huette.

Morrie worked as a barber early in life before becoming a truck driver working for Trainor Grain and Rudolph’s Express.

He and Pat spent many winters in Naples, Fla., and later in Mesa, Ariz. They also loved to travel in their camper. He gained many new friends with his great sense of humor and everyone enjoyed his company. He loved his family deeply and his beloved dog, Murphy.

Funeral arrangements are by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

