BOURBONNAIS — Kathleen Robertson, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at her home.

She was born May 22, 1945, in Chicago, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Topp) Lescher. Kathy married Freddie Robertson on Sept. 17, 1984. He preceded her in death July 7, 2013.

Kathleen enjoyed knitting and sewing for her grandchildren, and Polish food.

She was a manager at Taco Bell for more than 30 years.

Kathleen was a Boy Scout leader and a baseball coach.

She bragged about meeting Dick Van Dyke’s brother while she was waitressing.

Kathleen enjoyed driving a race car at a raceway park.

She will be sadly missed by her family.

Surviving are her three children, Dawn (Messina) Smith, Robert Washburn and Deanna (Washburn) Markel; one son-in-law, Alec Smith; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Schultz; one sister, Georgette (Lescher) Peterson; one cousin, Diane Lorentz; six grandchildren, Steven D’onofrio and his fiancé, Jacqueline Bonds, Tyler Holmes and his fiancé, Morgan O’Connor, Samantha Holmes, Christopher Washburn, Hollie Hamlin and Heather Parks; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Nancy Ann (Lescher) Milton.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.