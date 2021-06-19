Gladys Fowler

KANKAKEE — Gladys M. Fowler, 79, of Kankakee, passed away June 13, 2021, at Aperion Care nursing home in Bradley.

She was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alfred C. and Pearl Bevin Arthur.

Gladys enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She liked genealogy and going to breakfast and lunch with her siblings.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Scott (Judith) Fowler, of Lakeland, Fla., Dennis (Lisa) Gravitt, of Frankfort, John Fowler, of Boulder, Colo., and Lisa Fowler, of Sarasota, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Barb Arthur, of Kankakee, and Gladys Arthur, of California; nine grandchildren, Ashley Fowler, Brianna Fowler, Chris (Michelle) Gravitt, Josh Gravitt, Kyle Gravitt, Ronald Austin, Bethany Fowler, Jonathon Fowler and Michel Fowler; and seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Gravitt, Lucas Gravitt, Arianna Gravitt, Eric Austin, James Austin, Everleigh Jaworski and Mia Fowler.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Ronald Gravitt; one stepson, Bruce Fowler; two infant sons; two brothers, Ronald Arthur and Richard Arthur; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Gloria Toledo, Beverly (Clayton) Fortin and JoAnne (Earl Jr.) Marcotte.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Private family inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

