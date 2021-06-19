dennis jepson

CHEBANSE — Dennis H. Jepson, 80, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Clifton, the son of Howard and Ruby (Nordmeyer) Jepson. He married Sandra Ann Coy, in Kankakee, on Sept, 28, 1963. She preceded him in passing Sept, 24, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and one niece, Bonnie Gregg.

Surviving are one son, David (Darla) Jepson, of Kankakee; one daughter, Lisa Cherep (fiancé Scott Sproat), of Batavia; Dennis’ fiancé, Mary Pace, of Chebanse; two grandchildren, Lucia Cherep, of Iowa, and Darci (Mitch) Geister, of Reddick; one brother, Wesley (Barb) Jepson, of St. Anne; one niece, Cathy (Aaron) Langlois, of Kankakee; one great-niece, Carrie Palmer, of Champaign; and one great-nephew, David (Mary) Palmer, of Bradley.

Dennis retired from Henkel after more than 30 years of employment and later worked at Chebanse Ag. He enjoyed farming in the Chebanse area his whole life. He was an avid John Deere collector, belonged to Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, and was a charter member and past president of Thee Old Time Farm Show. Dennis could often be seen running the steam driven saw mill.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation or Zion Lutheran Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.