Thomas Popovich Sr.

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Thomas Walter Popovich Sr., 65, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (June 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 17, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Ellen (Jennings) Popovich. Thomas married Susan Laughlin on Oct. 6, 1979, at Christian Hills Church in Orland Park.

Thomas was a truck driver for many years and was a member of Peoples Church of Bourbonnais.

He enjoyed the “outdoor life,” camping and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving are his loving wife and his two sons, Thomas Walter (Seneca) Popovich Jr., of St. Anne, and Joshua (Tiffany Diehl) Popovich, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Kathy (Ed) Nitsche, of Monee, Gloria (Danny) Popovich, of Henderson, Nev., and Valerie (Dan) Kmiec, of Chicago; two brothers, Walter Popovich, of Springfield, and Salvatore (Vikkie) Monaco, of Peotone; six grandchildren, Logan, Olivia and Larson Popovich, of St. Anne, and Hailey, Lillie and Michael, of Bourbonnais; and his stepmother, Nancy Popovich, of Chicago.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, June 18, until the 11 a.m. services at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.