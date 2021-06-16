Robert Montague Jr.

BRADLEY — Robert J. Montague Jr., 88, of Auburndale, Fla., and formerly of Bradley, passed away April 12, 2021, at his home in Florida.

He was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Momence, the son of Robert J. Sr. and Mary (Kovachich) Montague. Robert married Janice O’Connor on July 23, 1960, in St. James Catholic Church in Irwin.

Robert worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Bradley from 1968 until his retirement in 2001. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, past board member of Merkle Knipprath Nursing Home, served as a foundation board member for the Uniper, and was very active in Crime Stoppers. Robert was a past president of the Rotary Club, Broadway Council and A Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member of the VFW and the Moose.

He enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Robert was a former active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He served as president of the Holy Name Society, Eucharistic Minister and on the Parish Council.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Montague, of Auburndale, Fla.; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brian Montague, of Bradley, and Bruce and Beth Montague, of Berwyn; four daughters and four sons-in-law, Diana Montague and Dale Cupp, of Findlay, Ohio, Mary Kay Pittman and Todd Stickel, of Bourbonnais, Ellen and Todd Wille, of Bradley, and Megan and Craig Lucas, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Jennifer Pittman, Tyler (Kelsey) Pittman and Cody Lucas; one great-grandson, Noah Pittman; two stepgrandchildren; four great-stepgrandchildren; one sister, Lucille Cote, of Mesa, Ariz.; one brother and four sisters-in-law, John and Marla Montague, of Bradley, Donna Montague, of Bradley, JoAnn Muenstermann, of North Muskegon, Mich., and Dolores O’Connor, of Kankakee; and one brother-in-law, Robert Heil, of Tuscan, Ariz.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, James, Paul and Patrick Montague; and four sisters and six brothers-in-law, Mary and Donald Pippin, Laura Heil, Kathleen and Jake Wilson, Patricia and Chuck Barth, Gerald Cote, Wayne O’Connor and James Muenstermann.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, until the 10 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823 or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Home.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.