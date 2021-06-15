Marilyn Tyler

ELWOOD — Marilyn P. Tyler (nee Plese), of Elwood, passed away peacefully at home Friday (June 11, 2021), with her beloved family by her side.

She was born at the Plese Family Farm on West River Road, Wilmington, on April 25, 1927, to John and Margaret (nee Berta) Plese, the fourth of their seven children.

Marilyn was educated in Braidwood and Wilmington schools and graduated from Reed Custer High School.

She then attended the University of Illinois and Illinois State University where she received a degree in education. She held teaching assignments in geography and modern dance at Lyons Township, Lake Zurich, Park Forest and Rosary College.

In 1957, Marilyn married James A. Tyler, and they shared a beautiful life in Elwood, raising a family at the home they called “Snug Harbor.”

She was admired for her kindness, generosity, style and grace. Her sister called her “the jewel of the family;” her husband called her “Slim.” While a proud Elwood resident for 60 years, she continued the Tyler tradition of being a snowbird in Florida during the winters. She enjoyed many warm days in Naples/Marco Island with her family, grandchildren and numerous friends. Marilyn was an avid gardener, and — as anyone who saw her yard can attest — she was always planting something with pride.

Throughout her life, Marilyn was active in many charitable causes, supporting St. Rose School and Parish in Wilmington, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet, Joliet Catholic High School and Kuzma Care Cottage in Wilmington.

Preceding her in death were her husband, James A. Tyler (2000); her parents, John and Margaret Plese; brothers, James, Leo and Dean Plese; brother-in-law, Joseph DeGulie; sister-in-law, Judith Plese; and grandson, Joseph.

Surviving are sons, Jeffry (Cindi) and Josh (Katie); daughter, Jenifer (Peter); stepsons, Jack (Maggie) and James (Karen); grandchildren, Victoria (Jason) Keough, Rebecca (Sam) Graf, Ann (Don) Ricca, Sarah, Emma, Lucas, James and Jesse; cherished sisters, Lucille DeGulie, Madonna (Jack) Orr and Margaret (Albert) Paoletti; and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family is indebted to Silver Cross Medical Center staff for excellent care and to amazing neighbors and friends, Donna Banas, Patty Vinsel, Bobbi Newman and Judy Sundine, as well as to caregiver Irena Steponaitiene and to the many beloved family members and friends who always took time to visit and call.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Wilmington. Private interment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Center (gscenter.org), Silver Cross Foundation, Kuzma Care Cottage, St. Rose Church in Wilmington or The Elwood Children’s Garden.

Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.