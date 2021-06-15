MOMENCE — J. Jesus Ayala Perez, 50, of Momence, passed away Thursday (June 10, 2021) in rural Kankakee.

He was born June 24, 1970, in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Otilio Ayala and Rosa Perez. J. Jesus He married MA. Mercedes Ramirez on Feb. 19, 1993, in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children, one daughter, Dulce Ayala, of Momence; and three sons, Edgar and Marissa Ayala, of Momence, Diego Ayala, of Momence, and Christopher Ayala, of Momence. Also surviving are his father, Otilio Ayala, of Mexico; and six grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and one son Willie Ayala.

He was employed by Silva in the sanitation department.

J. Jesus was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in Jardin de los Olivas Cemetery in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.