Death notices: June 15, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Michael L. Brogdon</strong>, 71, of Coal City, passed away Monday (June 14, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Thomas Vincent Wietrzykowski,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, passed away June 7, 2021, at the Citadel of Kankakee nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Alan R. Alfather,</strong> 71, of Delray Beach, Fla., were held May 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Nick Pacholski officiating. Alan passed away April 28, 2021. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Graveside services for <strong>Mary Lou Fey</strong>, 93, of Bourbonnais, were held May 25 in Beardstown City Cemetery, Beardstown, with Matt Haberman officiating. Mary Lou passed away May 13, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Rosemary A. Jordan</strong>, 75, of Bradley, were held May 23 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Rosemary passed away May 18, 2021. Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Dominic Robert Macaluso</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held May 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dominic passed away May 14, 2021. Inurnment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Dale David Renville</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, were held June 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dale passed away May 30, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores Joan Romein</strong>, 92, of St. Anne, were held June 3 at First Reformed Church of Wichert, Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Kroll officiating. Dolores passed away May 30, 2021. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert. Pallbearers were Nicole Mailloux, and Michelle, Lauren, Erin, Morgan, Jeremiah and David Romein.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert L. Scroggins</strong>, 66, of Aroma Park, were held May 25 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Robert passed away May 18, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Paul Robert Snider,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, were held May 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Byron Brown officiating. Paul passed away May 1, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Shane Snider, Marc Moore, Joel Vrela, Erfrain Carmona, Jaime Campos and Gene Glenn.