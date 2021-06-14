Irma Loitz

GRANT PARK — Irma M. Loitz, 100, of Grant Park, went to her eternal home to rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

She was born March 28, 1921, in Sidney, Neb., the daughter of Claus and Sophie (Niemann) Engelland. On March 15, 1947, she married Lawrence Loitz. He preceded her in death May 10, 1993.

Irma was a homemaker who enjoyed golfing and gardening. She was also an artist in oils and pastels.

Surviving are her two daughters, LaDonna Loitz (William Chuchro), of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Lynn Loitz, of Grant Park.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Engelland.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Beecher, with the Rev. Ron Rock officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Beecher.

Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home.