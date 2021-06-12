Shirley Brunner

HERSCHER — Shirley F. Brunner, 76, of Herscher, passed away Thursday (June 10, 2021) at her home.

She was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Bonfield, the daughter of Fred and Edna (Margrey) Hall. Shirley married Ivan Brunner on Nov. 6, 1965.

Shirley graduated from Herscher High School in 1962 and from Kankakee Community College’s Nursing program in 1990.

She was a member of Grand Prairie United Methodist Church and Martha Circle. Shirley was the church organist at Trinity Methodist Church in Kankakee for 55 years. She also accompanied the choral department at Herscher Grade School and Herscher High School for many years.

Shirley’s family held community picnics and fireworks for 20 years.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at Riverside Medical Center for three years and was the phone nurse for Dr. Jeff Long for 10 years.

Shirley volunteered with 4-H. She was a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons at Salina Sportsmans Club.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Ivan Brunner, of Herscher; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kristina Brunner, of Pontiac; one daughter, Gayle Brunner, of Palatine; twin grandsons, Garrett and Griffin Brunner, of Pontiac; one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Terry Hall, of Bonfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Monique Brunner, of Paray Vielle, France, Rose Dunn, of Elgin, Margaret and Eugene Reardanz, of Kankakee, Wilbert and Asenath Brunner, of Kankakee, and Maria Brunner, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and special niece, Sharon Call, of Avon Lake, Ohio.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Edna Mae and Clarence Ravn; brother, Ted Hall; and brothers-in-law, Albert Brunner, Donald Dunn and Melvin Brunner.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 963 S. 3rd Ave., Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the church, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger and Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will take be at a later date in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Grand Prairie United Methodist Church.

