Maurice Minard

WATSEKA — Maurice S. Minard, 82, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home.

He was born March 22, 1939, in Watseka, the son of Cecil and Clara (Hogle) Minard.

Maurice married Mary Lou Ponton on Oct. 10, 1964, in Crescent City. She preceded him in death July 18, 1999. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Cecil Minard Jr. and Jerry Minard.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy Minard, of Watseka, and Anthony Minard, of Utica; and two brothers, Roger (Diane) Minard, of Tower Hill, and Curtis Minard, of Watseka.

Mr. Minard enjoyed the remodeling and construction of homes. He collected Indian artifacts and American primitive tools, and also created Native American inspired art. Maurice was baptized in the Christian church and later attended St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, June 14 until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

