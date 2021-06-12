Craig Hodgson

Kankakee — Craig A. Hodgson, 54, of Kankakee, passed away June 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Mineral Point, Wis., the son of Stephen and Monica Quo Hodgson.

Craig had been employed with BASF for 21 years. He enjoyed traveling, taking road trips, seeing and experiencing new things and learning.

Surviving are his spouse of 25 years, Roger Caldwell, of Kankakee; his mother, Monica Hodgson, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Jennifer Hodgson, of Summerville, S.C.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

