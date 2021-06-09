Ronald Ponton

ASHKUM — Ronald B. Ponton, 82, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (June 7, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, following a short illness.

Mr. Ponton was born in Ashkum, on April 16, 1939, the son of Burnal J. and Oleida Rabideau Ponton. His parents are deceased; as is a brother-in-law, Richard Phelps. Mr. Ponton married Patricia A. King on Aug. 17, 1963, at Assumption BVM Church in Ashkum. His wife, Pat, survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Rick Saathoff, of Ashkum; a son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Shelley Ponton, also of Ashkum; and three grandchildren, Alan Ponton, Jordan Saathoff and Jared Saathoff, all of Ashkum. Also surviving are a sister, Mrs. Lois J. Phelps; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Joan Ponton and Daniel and Kim Ponton, all of Ashkum; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ponton was a member of Assumption BVM Church in Ashkum.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and being with family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Ponton was a petroleum trucker and after 62 years was still actively trucking at the time of his becoming ill. He spent most of his career with Meier Oil and Manito Trucking.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Private family services will be on Friday, also at Knapp Funeral Home; with burial in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

