Mara Bires-Schneider

KANKAKEE — Mara J. Bires-Schneider, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) in Gilman.

She was born Jan. 21, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edward Sr. and Joy Arlene (Ostrowski) Bires. Mara married Christopher Schneider in 2006, in Kankakee.

Mara was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Christopher Schneider, of Kankakee; two sisters, Michele Bires-Brooks (Ronald), of Watseka, and Tana Naas, of Las Vegas; four nephews, Cary DeLeo, Michael Naas, Brian Naas and Eric Naas; two nieces, Tiffany Bires and Sara Bires; and three great-nieces, Denica, Makayla and Emmy.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Edward Jr. and Thomas.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

If not fully vaccinated, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

