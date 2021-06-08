SPRINGFIELD — LeRoy Gerberding, 91, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home Friday (June 4, 2021) in Springfield.

He was born near Percy, the son of Herman and Josephine Gerberding, on Oct. 26, 1929.

LeRoy was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Campbell Hill.

He was a farmer in the Herscher area for many years, marrying Ruby Schwark in Herscher on Aug. 22, 1953. She preceded him in death May 16, 2010.

Surviving are his son, Mark (Jill), of Springfield; granddaughters, Carrie (James) McKee, Sara (Blake) Siebert and Amy (Mason) Burdin; one brother, Alvin, of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews and good friends made throughout the years.

In addition to his wife, Ruby, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wilbert Gerberding; sisters, Dorothy Sage and Ella Mae Smith; and his parents.

A member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher for nearly 70 years, he served in many capacities, in his usual, quiet manner.

He was also a veteran of the Korean conflict, serving from 1954 to 1956, including at the DMZ under fire.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. The Rev. Eric Brown will officiate the service.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

