Death notices: June 8, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Johnny Gray,</strong> 73, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 6, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Sharon Patton</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away June 1, 2021, at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Richard Wilson</strong>, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Myron Charles Cailteux</strong>, 86, of Clifton, were held May 29 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Myron passed away May 24, 2021. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery at L’Erable. Pallbearers were Ryan, Ethan, Logan and Tyler Cailteux, and Benjamin and Samuel Tholen. Honorary pallbearers were Brian, Brandon and Brady Cailteux.

Funeral services for <strong>Rebecca Hill</strong>, 100, of Bradley, were held June 7 at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee, the Rev. Lori K. Holmes officiating. Rebecca passed away June 3, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Damon, Jason and Sean Cornelius, Lucas and Maxwell Sliker, and Bobby Wheatley.

Funeral services for <strong>Janice Marie Holmes</strong>, 87, of St. Anne, were held May 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Janice passed away May 16, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Samantha and Tyler Holmes, Dave Merkle and Steven Donofrio.

Funeral services for <strong>Loren Lee Kohler</strong>, 76, of Watseka, were held June 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Loren passed away May 28, 2021. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Mike and Derek Butler, Kobi and Niel Stevens, Colton Coffey, Jim Ulfers, Gene Tammen, Randy Johnson and Kenny Peerbolte.

Funeral services for <strong>Connie Maiden</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held May 29 at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God, Kankakee. Pastor Claudius Anderson delivered the eulogy. Connie passed away May 24, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers were Solomon and Tyrone Phillips, Edrick, Fredrick and Ernest Jefferson, Sikivu Heags and Pete Battle.

Services for <strong>Edgar V. McGahan</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, were held May 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Edgar passed away May 17, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.