Brock Roberts

BRADLEY — Brock Benton Roberts, 51, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (June 3, 2021) at his home.

He was born March 20, 1970, in Evergreen Park, the son of Thomas and Merry (Giltmeier) Roberts. Brock married Mindi Smith on April 1, 2000, in Kankakee.

Brock was a union truck driver and a master carpenter. He was a talented singer and drummer. Brock enjoyed driving his Harley-Davidson and gardening. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and making his children laugh.

Surviving are his wife, Mindi Roberts, of Bradley; four daughters, Nicole Bonds, of Bourbonnais, Kailei Bonds, of Bradley, Chelsee Roberts, of Bourbonnais, and Sydney Roberts, of Bradley; two sons, Adrian (Kaitlyn) Roberts, of Bourbonnais, and Derek Dahlman, of Bradley; five grandchildren, JoJo, Peyton, Jaxsyn Benton, Jordan and Charlotte; two brothers, Michael Roberts, of Maryville, Tenn., and Blake Roberts, of St. Joseph; mother-in-law, Sheila Smith, of Bradley; two sisters-in-law, Jody Smith, of Kankakee, and Christine Roberts; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Christine Roberts; one brother, Thomas Roberts; and his father-in-law, Jim Smith.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Due to a compromised family member, the family requests that everyone who attends the services, please wear a face mask.

The Rev. Kevin Brackney will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

