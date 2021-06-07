Robert Daniels

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Robert A. “Bob” Daniels passed away peacefully May 21, 2021, surrounded by his four children. He was 90 years old.

Surviving are his children, Mike (Kathy), Kevin (Linda), Jeff (Shery) and Beth (Brent); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Jim; his beloved wife, Marjorie; and his parents, John and Alta Charboneau.

Bob was a loving husband, proud father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, along with being a dear friend to many people. He was generous with his time and in his praise for his family, often bragging about their accomplishments or sharing the latest news about birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, etc., with those he encountered. An avid storyteller, Bob could turn a quick trip to the local hardware store into an hour-long gab fest to the delight of store employees and other customers.

He took his family to Arizona in the early 1970s, relocating from Illinois. Following his early retirement from a long and distinguished career with the Bell Telephone companies, he devoted his time to caring for his treasured wife of 43 years, Marge. They spent the latter years of her life traveling, visiting with friends and family, and spending summers and holidays in the cool pines on the Mogollon Rim.

Bob enjoyed numerous hobbies throughout his life, the most important of which was woodworking. An engineer by trade, he loved sitting at his drafting board designing plans for projects including the crafting of furniture and wooden toys for his grandchildren. He also did light construction work for family and friends, never missing an opportunity to climb a ladder, scale construction scaffolding or climb onto a roof.

He leveraged his engineering and handyman skills as a volunteer for the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Central United Methodist Church’s “Wednesday Wonders” group. Bob spent countless hours performing repair and maintenance on and around the church grounds in Phoenix and in outreach in destinations such as New Orleans (following hurricane Katrina) and in Rocky Point, Mexico. This work gave Bob great joy and pride and resulted in many friendships throughout the latter years of his life. He also served as an usher during Sunday and holiday services at the church for many years.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at A.L Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, Phoenix, followed by interment in Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, Ariz.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, The Telephone Pioneers of America: Phoenix Thunderbird Club or the Diabetes Research Foundation.