Death notices: June 7, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>The Rev. Louis Barnes,</strong> pastor of St. Anne Woods Community Chapel, Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

<strong>Dennis Johnston</strong>, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday ( June 5, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Bernadine E. Wisniewski</strong> (nee Troike), 96, of Chicago, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021) in Arizona. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.