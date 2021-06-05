KANKAKEE — Robert Masse, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021), peacefully, at his home.

He was born June 26, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Marguerite (Casset) Masse. Robert married Phyllis Thorn on Aug. 17, 1957, in Kankakee.

Robert enjoyed motorcycles, cars and NASCAR. When the grandkids visited, they knew exactly where to find him, in “Bob’s Garage.”

He drove for Yellow Freight until retirement.

Robert was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his daughter, Robin (Ken) Jones, of Florida; brothers, Tom (Pat) Masse, of Texas, Sid (Barb) Masse, of Kankakee, and Ted Masse, of Arizona; sister, Sue (Carl) McQueen, of Manteno; grandchildren, Nicole Jones, of Bourbonnais, Tiffany (Brandon) Lanoue, of Ashkum, Brandon Jones (Colleen Slattery), of Bradley, Amber Masse, of South Carolina, and Trinity (Ryan) Collins, of Washington; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; and son, Robert Masse.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home of Manteno.