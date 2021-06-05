BRADLEY — Rebecca Hill, 100, passed away Thursday (June 3, 2021) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor Lori Holmes will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Rebecca Hill was born Aug. 10, 1920, in Paris, Tenn., the third of five children born to Spurgeon and Fannie Taylor.

She graduated from Central High School in Paris, Tenn., and was a church mother at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church.

Rebecca was united in holy matrimony to Clint Cornelius and to their union one child was born.

She was a chef at St. Patrick in Kankakee for 10 years.

Mrs. Hill was kind hearted and opened her home to those in need. She was a terrific cook and loved baking cookies. She manifested an abundant faith in God.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son and daughter-in-law, Spurgeon “Gene” and Lori Cornelius, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; good friend, Phala Nuckolls, of Kankakee; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Evelyn Rone, Joe Taylor, Lela Haynes and Horace Taylor.

