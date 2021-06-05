Kenneth Bunnell

MANTENO — Kenneth Berle Bunnell, 92, of Manteno, passed away May 29, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Naperville, the son of Leslie and Lila (Overright) Bunnell. Kenneth married Claire Marcotte on Jan. 28, 1950, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Kenneth and Claire were married for 71 years.

He retired from Roper Corporation in Kankakee, where he was a design engineer.

Kenneth was an avid beekeeper and enjoyed woodworking. He bottled and sold his own honey, named “Claire comme la Leune” in honor of his wife, Claire.

He had been a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the St. George Catholic Church and had been a member of the Holy Name Society where he was a past president. He also served as choir director from 1970 to 1986.

Surviving are his loving wife, Claire Bunnell; a son, Brent (Kristin) Bunnell; a daughter, Kathleen (Arnold) Guimond; a brother, Donald (Beverly) Bunnell; a sister-in-law, Eva Raymond; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Angela Leggett) Bunnell, Matthew (Brittney Schuh) Bauer, Jessica (Rudy) Hartman, Nicole (Jay) Berns, Christopher (Ashley) Bunnell, Zachary (Alyssa) Hildebrand and Jacob (Mariah) Hildebrand; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, David; brother, Leslie Keith Bunnell; and brother-in-law, Richard Raymond.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Belanger, CSV, officiating.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.