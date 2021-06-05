Judith Radzik

MANTENO — Judith “Judy” Josephine (Dykton) Radzik, 77, of Manteno and formerly of Richton Park, and a native of Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Radzik; loving mother of Gene (Irem), Michael (Sonya Keller) and Steven (Kimberly Bailey) Radzik; dear grandmother of Miranda, Cody, Bobby, Jared, Deniz, Chase, Austin, Devrim and Mason; loving daughter and dearest cousin to many, close friend, and aunt to nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of South Chicago Community Hospital Nursing School with the class of 1966. Judy was a Registered Nurse at the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room in Blue Island for 40 years.

Judy lovingly cared for family, friends and strangers.

She expressed her zest for life through travel, ceramics, baking goodies, hosting Paczki Day, and sharing wine.

Humble, joyful, generous and strong — Judy’s love knew no bounds.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st St., Orland Park. The funeral procession will leave at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 12, from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home and proceed to St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church for the 10 a.m. Mass.

Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood.

